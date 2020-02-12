Irrfan Khan's Stunning NET WORTH just Goes To Show How Well Talent Is Paid

Irrfan Khan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has done movies like Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Lunchbox, and Jazbaa. His acting skills have made him famous in both Hollywood and Bollywood. He started his career in as soon as he graduated from the National School of Drama in New Delhi, India. He started his career as a TV actor and later went on to become one of the most renowned actors of the Hindi film industry. Here is the new worth of the National Film Award winner Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan's net worth

It is reported by celebritynetworth.com that the net worth of Irrfan Khan is about $50 million/ ₹350 Crores. It is said that apart from working in film, Irrfan also worked as a stage actor, which adds to his source of income. Irrfan is also a film producer. For a point in time, he was also among a few of the highest earners in the entertainment industry.

He also endorsed a lot of brands which bring in a lot of income for him. He also takes a percentage of the earnings from the film he has worked in which adds to his huge net worth.

On the professional front

Actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and since then the actor has been off the grid as he is taking treatment for his illness. But fans will be seeing him in an upcoming film titled Angrezi Medium where he will be seen with actors like Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and many more. On February 12, 2020, Angrezi Medium’s producers took to their Instagram to share an audio clip of Irrfan Khan. In the clip, he expressed that he will not be able to make it to the promotions of the film and said that he is grateful for his fans and requested them to watch the movie.

Disclaimer| The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image courtesy: Irrfan Khan Instagram)

