Varun Dhawan Pens A Sweet Reply To Irrfan Khan's Video Ahead Of 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer

Irrfan Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with the movie Angrezi Medium. Along with Irrfan Khan, the movie also features Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the commercially successful movie Hindi Medium. Recently, Irrfan Khan shared a heartfelt message for his audience ahead of the trailer release of the movie. The makers of the movie Angrezi Medium unveiled the first poster of the movie and announced the release date. As soon as the poster released, there was a special heartfelt video message by the lead Irrfan Khan regarding the trailer launch and the movie.

Varun Dhawan's message for Irrfan Khan

Soon after the video came out, Varun Dhawan tweeted the video on his social media and expressed his thoughts on it. The actor said that Irrfan's video is a beautiful message. He further added that this is a film made with so much passion. He wished all the best to the team and said everyone is waiting for Irrfan to come back.

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Irrfan Khan's video message

Talking about Irrfan's video, it is a compilation of stills from the movie Angrezi Medium. The video has a voice-over by Irrfan Khan where he talks about the movie and why he won't be able to promote it. Irrfan further shared that he wished he would have promoted the movie with the same utter dedication as he had shown while making it. However, he speaks in despair that he wouldn’t be able to do it as he is not well.

Talking about the Angrezi Medium, Irrfan says that the movie would make the viewers laugh, cry and experience different emotions. The actor ends the video by saying ‘Wait for me’.

Image Courtesy: Maddock Films Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

