Irrfan Khan’s Son Ayaan Shares Old Pics With Heartwarming Caption

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s younger son, Ayaan, shared two photographs of his dad and him on Instagram. Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved stars of all time. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

Ayaan Khan shares throwback pic with dad Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Ayaan Khan, on Friday night, shared two pictures of himself with his father. The first one is an old B&W childhood photograph in which the duo can be seen riding a bike. And the next looks like a recent one captured while they are seen walking on the streets in foreign. Ayaan Khan captioned his post, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise….” Fans in huge numbers are sending in condolences for Irrfan Khan's family. Check out the post here.

A statement released by Irrfan Khan's team upon his passing:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

