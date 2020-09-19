Where Was 'Ratched' Filmed? Is Lucia A Real Town? Read Details Here

Ratched is one of the latest series that released on Netflix today and the drama series has created a buzz on social media. The psychological thriller stars Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis in the lead roles. Many users online have been wondering about where was the show filmed. Here is a list of locations that we could find out, where the show was filmed.

Where was 'Ratched' filmed?

Ratched is set in the 1940s era and was entirely filmed in the state of California. The shooting locations include

Los Angeles at large.

Many other locations in the series were taken from the suburbs of Los Angeles and various other locations in the state of California.

Toro Place Cafe Restaurant on the Monterey Salinas Highway.

Big Sur coast, the Bixby Creek Bridge

The shooting locations were mainly taken to look similar to the small town Lucia that is in California, as per IMDb.

Is Lucia a real town?

The drama thriller series Ratched is set in Lucia, a small town in California, which really exists. However, the town shown in the series is a tad bit different from the real town if facts are to be taken into consideration. Here is how.

The population in Lucia that is shown in Ratched is said to be 985. But in reality, the real Lucia has over 1300 people. Nevertheless, both are very small.

A report in Refinery29 claims that the Sealight Inn overlooking the ocean, where Mildred Ratched and several other main characters stay, is real.

The Lucia State Hospital shown in the series is not real. Lucia does not have any mental institution.

Cast of Ratched

Sarah Paulson essays the role of Nurse Mildred Ratched.

In the series Ratched, actor Finn Wittrock portrays the role of Edmund Tolleson.

Cynthia Nixon essays the role of Gwendolyn Briggs

Jon Jon Briones portrays the role of Dr Richard Hanover

Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket in Ratched

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood in Ratched

Amanda Plummer as Louise in Ratched

Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan in Ratched

Hunter Parrish as Father Andrews in Ratched

Ratched details

The series is created by Ryan Murphy, which reunites Sarah Paulson with her American Horror Story writer. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will play the role of Dr Richard Hanover in the series. Netflix’s Ratched also stars Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Cynthia Nixon and others. Ratched is available to watch on Netflix now.

