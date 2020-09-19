Kit Harrington's Episode On Criminal 2 Faces Backlash, Netizens Call It "problematic"

Kit Harrington starer episode on series Criminal 2 on Netflix has stirred a lot of criticism due to the plot twist in the story of the protagonist. Users online have accused the episode of sending "messed up the message" and of having a "misogynist" approach. the show has been called "very dangerous" for the implications and conclusions that can be drawn from the narrative of the episode.

Kit Harrington's episode in Criminal 2 criticised

Kit Harrington starrer episode on Criminal 2 recently released on Netflix and created a buzz among social media users. Even though many fans of the actor praised his acting skills in the episode, there were numerous viewers who pointed out how dangerous the episode is. The episode is about an estate agent who is falsely accused of rape by his junior.

The format of the show follows an intense interrogation between the accused and the investigators. The series only shows the conversations between them, in the confinements of an interview suite. Further, the show leaves it on the viewers to debate and draw their own conclusions and opinions.

In the episode, Kit Harrington portrays the role of an estate agent called Alex, has been accused of rape by Sarah, a junior member of his team. Alex denies all charges on him and says that it was Sarah who initiated a sexual relationship and whatever happened between them was consensual. With a lack of evidence and proof, the investigators have to let go of Alex without any charge.

The episode highlights that lack of evidence discredits any victims allegations and claims. While this may protect falsely accused people, it also gives an opportunity to a criminal to not be charged even if he or she has committed a crime. However, there is more than that what a morally murky person may take from the episode.

In the episode, Kit Harrington is seen delivering dialogues like

Maybe she only slept with me to get the job. I hate that I think that, but that’s what I think. I’m completely innocent… [but] this sh** sticks. I was tarnished the second your mates came into my office in their uniforms. Nowadays, not being charged with rape is not enough. People won’t believe it.

The script, however, may leave people confused and the accuser in a bad light. The script showed Sarah to have accused her senior for cash settlement or prejudice. She was called a money grabber and a woman who might have used her sexuality to her benefit.

This conclusion drew a lot of criticism on social media who found the narrative to be very dangerous for the kind of reach the streaming platform has in the masses. Users tweeted that the episode focused only on cases that are rare. But still, they send a message that numerous women accuse men of rape for money and personal vendetta.

Online users also commented that considering the reach Netflix has in the world the episode can be interpreted in the wrong way. Many other users commented that the episode's narrative is likely to discourage women to go through such things fear of not being believed. Check out some of the tweets below.

S2 E2 #CriminalUK was slightly difficult to get behind, as it spotlights a very small problem that could contribute to the huge ‘victim blame’ mentality that dominates society. I appreciated the moment with the lawyer as it was very real and I felt her pain/emotions... — Jasmine Hancock (@hancock_jasmine) September 18, 2020

Sooooo... Ok. Whatever dude is in charge of s2 of #CriminalUK is a misogynist.



Ep 1 was fine, E2 was very problematic. Ep3 was...



No.



Next! — Kameron Hurley (@KameronHurley) September 17, 2020

a tiny % of rape accusations are false but 99% of rapists dont get convicted. #criminaluk decide to devote an entire ep to a rich white man falsely accused of rape by a woman who wants a promotion💀 all your writers are men & it shows. dangerous arseholes



read the fucking room — alice (@valsjulianas) September 17, 2020

I hated ep 2 of s2 of #criminaluk - people saying ‘it gave me a lot to think about’ are you joking? This narrative is the darling of the media. The stories of men falsely accused outweighs by far women raped. As of 2019, 4% of rape cases reported to police were referred to CPS — Katie Ellis-Brown (@KatieVEBrown) September 16, 2020

season 2 episode 2 sucked so bad lol and seemed really insensitive considering todays climate. obviously false rape allegations are a real thing and should be dealt with accordingly but the whole episode is really just pushing the narrative that 1/. #CriminalUK — zin ⎊♡ was @ruffalovebot (@ruffal0vebot) September 16, 2020

Loving #netflixcriminal, but feeling a bit uncomfortable after the Kit Harrington, sexual assault episode? Can't help but feel their's some damaging ideas in it? Anyone feel the same? Or am I missing a point?#Netflix #NetflixCriminalseason2#kitharrington — Elena Carys Thomas (@ElenaCarys11) September 18, 2020

