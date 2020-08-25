AR Rahman Announces Premiere Date Of 'Atkan Chatkan', Calls It 'heartfelt Story'

On August 24, AR Rahman took to his social media to announce his upcoming venture. Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date. Sharing the captivating motion poster, AR Rahman wrote, "Glad to announce the premiere of the movie Atkan Chatkan on ZEE5 on 5th Sept."

First look of AR Rahman's Atkan Chatkan

As seen in the motion poster, a group of five children is standing on a bus. All dressed up in simple comfy attire, they are holding the initials of Atkan Chatkan in their hand. Peppy beats can be heard playing in the backdrop. Through the caption, AR Rahman revealed that Atkan Chatkan is the heartfelt story of Guddu and his friends. He added that the film is full of hopes, dreams and rhythmic beats. "All the best to the team," wrote the singer.

As soon as AR Rahman announced his new venture, fans cascaded to drop comments on the video. A user wrote, "Thanks for bringing the magic again." Whereas, an amused fan wrote, "All the best." Many also wished him luck for his upcoming flick. Check out the poster below.

Also Read |What's Ranveer Singh binge-watching on Wednesday morning? Check out

Zee5's original Instagram account also shared the new motion poster and wrote, "Aasman choone ki iccha aur sangeet ki duniya mein udne ka irada. Par kya Guddu aur uske doston ka yeh irada poora ho payega?" The film is presented by AR Rahman and helmed by Shiv Hare. Meanwhile, the music of Atkan Chatkan is composed by Drums Shivamani. As soon as the post was up, a fan wrote, "Rahman sir also post this. I'm very excited." Another user called the motion poster "cool."

Meanwhile, Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood, took to his official Instagram account and penned a lengthy note. He wrote, "Dear all, Humbly Letting you all know that my debut movie in Bollywood as an actor (Child musician) is releasing on September 5th On ZEE5 India. My sincere thanks to Atkan Chatkan Movie team and to my beloved Uncle AR Rahman for Presenting this movie."

As soon Rahman got a glimpse of the same, he replied, "Good luck buddy." The film also stars Tanmay Chaturvedi, Steven Samuel, and others.

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Young AR Rahman along with his master is all smiles

Also Read | Ranveer Singh goes shirtless & shares series of pics; his 'collarbones' steal the show

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's health critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush & others urge fans to pray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.