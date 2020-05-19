EXCLUSIVE: 'Irrfan Khan Was Just Getting Started, Could've Done So Much,' Says Aham Sharma

Irrfan Khan's sad demise on April 29, 2020, came as a shock to many. His versatility and passion for the art form, combined with hard work and experience provided the audience with some of the finest performances in Bollywood. Television actor Aham Sharma, in a recent interview with Republic World, spoke about the inspiring thing about actor Irrfan Khan that made the loss a personal one for many. He spoke about the late actor's journey and love for the craft.

Aham Sharma on the legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Sharma was asked 'We lost two of the greatest actors of Bollywood recently and you have been a huge fan of Irrfan Khan for a while now. What is that one role of the actor that really inspired you?'

He replied:

"Even when I think of Irrfan Khan now, I feel like it is a personal loss to me. Rishi Kapoor has also been one of the greatest, his portrayal was also very realistic and natural in a way.

In case of Irrfan Khan, it is not just one thing but his entire journey. Look at the journey he has had, starting from a small town, then entering in drama and making his way up slowly, steadily. Even now I feel sad, he was just getting started and he could have done so much. He has had a strong stride, now he could have chosen and now people knew that he could have done something special. Now he could have done wonders.

Recently Ashutosh Gowariker pointed out his work in the series Discovery of India. Even then if you see his performance, it is shocking that he had to wait so many years. He started with Haasil and Maqbool and by the time he reached Paan Singh Tomar, he had to settle in this little common room. If an artist is truly good, he will touch your heart no matter what. Even one film will draw an audience towards his craft. I find that truth in Irrfan Khan’s performance, in all his performances. No film is flawed, no matter what genre film it was.

I cannot describe in words how huge of a loss it is, he could have done so much more. I feel sad for Rishi Kapoor as well. I just pray that their souls rest in peace. Irrfan Khan was very inspiring, he had a command over his craft which is something irreplaceable. So much work goes in being that natural and real."

Image Courtesy: Aham Sharma and Irrfan Khan Instagram

