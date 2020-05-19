Nimrat Kaur Shares Throwback Pic With Irrfan Khan From 'The Lunchbox' Premiere At Cannes

The Lunchbox was one of the most appreciated movies that starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles. Other than these two acting veterans, the movie also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a supporting role. Having such an impactful cast certainly had it’s own pros to it.

One of them was getting a huge premiered at the 66th Cannes Film Festival the same year before its release. There, the film successfully managed to win the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award. The event was held almost 7 years ago and now the film’s lead, Nimrat Kaur has shared a throwback picture from the film’s premiere. Read more to know about Nimrat Kaur’s Instagram post.

Nimrat Kaur's throwback post from The Lunchbox premiere

Nimrat Kaur has recently shared a throwback pictures with her film’s co-star Irrfan Khan and director, Ritesh Batra. Nimrat also shares how the trio was so overwhelmed with the "surreal response" of the audience in the theatre at that point.

In the caption, Kaur also wrote that her life has "never been the same" since that day. She also remembered her late co-star Irrfan and used the trending hashtag, #IrrfanForever on her post.

Other than this Instagram post, Nimrat has also shared another message on the death of Irrfan Kahn. This is not the first time Nimrat has shared a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan. Before this post, she had shared a picture of an Irrfan Khan mural on her Instagram.

She has spotted the painting in Bandra, Mumbai She also shared a picture of them together and wrote, ”The sunset on endless unrequited wishes today. In the end, images and stories are all that remain; with the richest ones safely tucked away. Here’s to a lifetime of your radiance, laughter and stories...never will there be another”.

More about Nimrat Kaur

On the professional end, Nimrat Kaur is currently prepping up for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film is a romantic drama that is going to be directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film has a number of influential actors of the film industry including Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is collaboratively being produced by three different studios including T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

It is supposed to hit the cinemas on February 14, 2021. A number of reports had stated that the principal photography of the film had started on March 5, 2020, in Varanasi. But it might have been interrupted because of the lockdown that has been enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

