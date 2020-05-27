Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Unseen Pictures Of Himself From His Film School Days

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been following in the footsteps of his late father. Babil was recently seen sharing several pictures of himself from his film school days. The young man can be seen having a good time whilst working behind the camera and also enjoying on set.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares unseen pictures of himself from his film school days

After the demise of Irrfan Khan, Babil posted several unseen pictures of his dad and thus gave fans a sneak peek into the life of Irrfan Khan. Now Babil Khan has shared some rare unseen pictures of himself from his filmmaking school days. He can be seen standing behind the camera discussing certain shots. In some pictures, he is also spotted giving instructions to others. While some pictures just show him having a good laugh with his friends on the set. Babil has uploaded these pictures without a caption and has just left it for fans to watch them.

The young star kid had been studying in the UK all this time. However, he flew down to Mumbai just in time before the lockdown came into effect. During this time, he spent some quality time with his father, according to a news portal. Irrfan Khan eventually passed away on April 29, 2020, and Babil Khan was reportedly with him until the end. Following the news of the sad demise of Irrfan Khan, fans had begun to express their grief and mentioned how sad they were by the passing away of the actor. Bollywood stars too had expressed their sadness over the passing away of Irrfan.

Fans have now been expecting Babil Khan to make his Bollywood debut and thus fill in his father’s shows. However, there has been no confirmation from Babil or anyone else regarding this issue. Irrfan Khan’s last film was Angrezi Medium and despite getting released in theatres, the film's screenings had to be halted due to the lockdown taking effect. However, the film did eventually release online on Disney+ Hotstar and fans of the actor got to watch the final film by Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium was loved by audiences and they praised it for its amazing premise and the wonderful cast of actors who performed well in the movie.

