Irrfan Khan's Funeral: Producer Sandip Thankful He Could 'walk With Irrfan One Last Time'

The tragic news of Irrfan Khan passing away came in earlier today and the whole world is mourning the loss. The actor was admitted in an ICU of a hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection. According to reports from media portals, he was admitted at Kokilaben Hospital and was under medical observation. In the year 2018, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and had been getting treated for it ever since.

Sandip Singh posted a picture of Irrfan Khan during the last rites

Irrfan Khan’s last rites took place at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 PM. Recently, Mary Kom producer, Sandip Singh took to his Instagram account and shared a picture paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Irrfan Khan. In the post, he wrote that he never imagined that shouldering the burden of Irrfan Khan’s loss would be so heavy on his heart. Sandip Singh wrote that he was thankful that he got a chance to walk with Irrfan Khan for one last time.

A spokesperson of actor Irrfan Khan confirmed the news of his death and issued a statement. Here is what it said.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Another statement from Irrfan Khan's team was issued about the actor's last rites. Read the statement below.

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

