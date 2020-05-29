Sohum Shah Opens Up About Working With 'Talvar' Co-star Irrfan Khan; Read Here

Actor Sohum Shah, who received fame for his role in the horror-thriller film Tumbad, was recently seen talking about late actor Irrfan Khan. Shah spoke at length about Khan and his off-screen personality. Read to know more about the story:

Sohum Shah talks about Irrfan Khan

According to reports, actor Sohum Shah, who shared the big screen with later actor Irrfan Khan in the film Talvar, was recently seen in an interview with a leading news portal daily talking about the late actor. He spoke about Khan’s off-screen personality and stated that Khan had great control over his mind.

The two were seen together in Meghna Gulzar’s mystery thriller flick, Talvar. When asked about how the experience of working with Khan, Shah said that Irrfan Khan would give great suggestions between the shots and was a “chilled out actor”.

Shah further said that he got to learn a lot from the Thank You actor and said that Khan was a different person behind the camera. He then added that once the shooting started, he would switch into his character. The two actors talked a lot on the sets according to reports. Shah also stated that Khan was very informed and well-versed in the world of cinema as well as politics.

According to reports, Sohum Shah also said that he learned how to live in the moment from Irrfan Khan and that Khan was always relaxed, and was without stress or worries. Khan was always in control of the situation and had great control over his mind, said Shah. Reportedly, it is also being said that Irrfan Khan was considered for a role in Tumbbad. Shah said that if he had been a part of Tumbbad, Shah would have been very happy. Stating the reason, he said that if it had happened, he would have got a chance to work with the actor twice.

For the unversed, Talvar featured Khan played the role of Ashwin Kumar. It also featured Konkana Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi in the roles of Nutan and Ramesh Tandon. The film has been inspired by true events.

