Sarwat Gilani Of 'Churails' Once Received An Offer For A Movie Opposite Irrfan Khan

Pakistani model-actor Sarwat Gilani, who is playing the lead roles in ZEE5’s critically-acclaimed series “Churails”, revealed in an interview with PTI that she once received an offer for a movie with late Irrfan Khan. However, the project was not taken forward due to the political tension between India and Pakistan. She also said that Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020, was much loved in Pakistan. Keep reading to know more:

Sarwat Gilani on her missed opportunity

In an interview with PTI, Sarwat Gilani said, “Irrfan Khan’s team was looking to cast someone from Pakistan. They had seen my work in ‘Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu’, and they had liked it. I think it was for a film. They got in touch with Mehreen Jabbar, who is the director of our show, and got my contact through her”.

The actor further added, “She told me that somebody from India had called and they were looking to cast somebody opposite Irrfan Khan. The exchange was happening, and unfortunately, the political drama happened, and things didn’t materialise”. She stated that she was heartbroken when the barriers were put between the two countries.

Sarwat Gilani also said, “I could only imagine how amazing it would have been to just see Irrfan Khan and how he acts, he is so amazing. Sadly, he isn’t with us. My mother cried so much on his death. He is much loved in Pakistan, and people look up to his work here."

During the interview, she also stated that The Lunchbox, Piku were some of her favourite films of the late actor. “We are always starving for Indian films to come and take on our cinema, our entire community is into Bollywood. When it comes to music, I feel Pakistani artistes have contributed to the Indian market; we have amazing artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafaqat Amanat Ali, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, etc.”, the actor further added.

About Sarwat Gilani’s Churails

Currently, streaming on ZEE5, Churails is presently the first Pakistani original series to be premiered on the OTT platform. Directed by highly-acclaimed director Asim Abbasi, the series premiered on the OTT platform on August 11, 2020. The hit show aims at challenging the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies which limits women and their rights.

With inputs from PTI

