Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Offer Condolences

Filmmaker and actor Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17, 2020, at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per reports, he was suffering from chronic liver disease and the condition relapsed earlier in the morning, after being in a critical situation. The director was known for films like Force, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam and Madaari.

Celebs pay condolences on Nishikant Kamat’s death

Ranveer Singh paid tribute to Nishikant Kamat through his Instagram handle. The actor shared a black and white picture of the late director on his story. He accompanied the photo with a broken heart.

Sonakshi Sinha shared her condolences on the demise of Nishikant Kamat via Instagram. She shared a picture of the late director in which he is seen smiling. Sonakshi captioned it, “RIP Nishikant Sir” with a praying hand emoticon.

Sonali Bendre expressed her grief on Nishikant Kamat’s death. She shared a picture of the director on her Instagram story. Sonali wrote, “A true talent…gone too soon. RIP #NishikantKamat” and she also passed her “heartfelt condolences” to his family and people close to him.

Jacqueline Fernandez paid her last respect to Nishikant Kamat on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of the late filmmaker in a black and white filter, with a frame. Jacqueline wrote, “GONE TOO SOON. RIP” and accompanied it with a teary eye emoticon.

Nora Fatehi offered her condolences on the death of Nishikant Kamat. She shared a picture of the late director in a black and white filter. She wrote, “Rest in peace” along with a sad emoticon below the photo, which also has Nishikant’s birth and death year.

National Award Winning filmmaker Onir paid his tribute to Nishikant Kamat. He shared a picture of the late director and penned down a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Gone too soon, Friend, colleague filmmaker #NishikantKamat . So young and with so much more to offer the industry. Will remember the warm smiling him , used to bump into him every weekend at wtf versova.” (sic).

Nishikant Kamat’s death

The official press statement revealed that Nishikant Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with a complaint of fever and excessive fatigue. He was battling with Liver Cirrhosis. The initial treatment showed an improvement, but soon his condition deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was shifted to the ICU and developed respiratory failure and hypotension. The filmmaker succumbed to his illness around 16:24 hours. He was 50-year-old.

