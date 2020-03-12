Irrfan Khan’s Unreleased Film 'Apno Se Bewafai' Finally Gets A NEW Release Date; Find Out

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium has created quite a buzz with its gripping trailer, promotional activities. Even though Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour and is not part of the promotional spree, he has managed to keep his fans entertained with his film releases. To add to this, reports suggest that Irrfan Khan's another unreleased film Apno Se Bewafai will also hit the theatres early in April 2020.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan And Other Actors Who Changed Their Name According To Numerology

Irrfan Khan's unreleased film Apno Se Bewafai gets a release date

Family entertainer Apno Se Bewafai has finished with the post-production stage since over twenty-four months. However, the film has not been receiving a fixed release date due to many reasons. The director Prakash Bhalekar confirmed the news and said that it will hit the theatres on April 2, 2020.

Also Read | Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania Calls Irrfan Khan A ‘legend’, Says He Doesn’t Need Comebacks

Apno Se Bewafai was not able to get a release date for two years now because of budget issues. However, the film is a dramedy with Irrfan Khan in the lead. It will also introduce the audiences to some new and budding actors in the industry. Furthermore, the director added that the film’s release news is not known to Irrfan Khan as he is under treatment and prefers to stay alone unbothered. Prakash Bhalekar also revealed in an interview with a news publication that Irrfan Khan has done a great job in the film and will definitely leave audiences enthralled with his performance.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got A Style Makeover; See Pictures

Meanwhile, the cast members of Angrezi Medium are promoting the film ahead of its release date on March 13, 2020. Irrfan Khan opted out of the promotional affairs due to his health issues. Angrezi Medium will witness many big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and more actors sharing the big screen. Radhika Madan will play a pivotal role and is her thirs film. The Homi Adajania directorial is a comedy sequel to Hindi Medium released back in 2017.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Wins Hearts Of Bollywood Celebs Including Kriti Sanon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.