Irrfan Khan’s Wife, Sutapa Sikdar Bids Goodbye To Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Many industry insiders have been paying their last respects to him and the latest one to join the list is Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. However, it was Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s comments on the post that caught the attention.

ALSO READ | Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals His Sadness Over How Small Irrfan Khan’s 'janaza' Was

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note

Sutapa took to the comments section of the post by her son to pen a heartfelt goodbye for Sushant Singh Rajput. She spoke about how one cannot understand minds through social media. She also added that one should not judge a person.

Sutapa Sikdar also spoke at length about how Sushant Singh Rajput was more than just an actor. She spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput was well-versed in a variety of subjects.

Sutapa Sikdar also wrote, “Human Mind is not something one can decipher in social media...why why we will never know. The least we can do is not judge a vulnerable fragile sensitive person.. We can dwell on our loss because one doesn't come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, Poetry supports organic farming sends kids to NASA is deep in astronomy. does charity And yoga and spiritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview Sushant”.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan’s Friend From His NSD Days Rajesh Abhay Remembers Him Fondly; Pens Sweet Note

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared an adorable throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture looked like it was taken years ago as one can spot Sushant with long hair. In the caption, he said that he was at loss for words for the current state of events. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan also spoke about how one must reach for help if they do not feel fine. He further wrote, “I can’t find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead”.

Take a look at Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan’s post here:

See Sutapa Sikdar's comment here:

(Image Source: Babil Khan Instagram)

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan’s Manager Pens A Heartfelt Letter; Says 'fashion Has Lost A Dear Muse'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was laid to rest on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. A criminal case has been registered against eight people from the film industry under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut has been listed as a witness in the case. The hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2020. Several industry insiders like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and many more have been lodged under this case.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi, is yet to be released.

ALSO READ | Tabu And Irrfan Khan’s Most Memorable Films That Are Too Good To Miss; See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.