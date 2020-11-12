'Ashram Chapter 2' Review: Bobby Deol Succeeds In Showing The Dark Side Of "babagiri"

Prakash Jha's Aashram 2 has returned to screens and has tried to show how the malicious intentions of self-proclaimed Godman, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirale were unveiled in public. The series cast includes actors like Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman. The first season of the series was a political satire and was focused around a self-proclaimed godman played by Bobby Deol. This season portrays how the devotees of the Godman gained the courage to rise against him. The series is available to watch on MX Player.

Ashram chapter 2 plot

The plot of the Ashram season two starts from where season 1 had ended and shows how Baba was becoming fearlessly malicious. He continues to control greedy politicians while preying on young women who are his devotees. In this season, Baba is however, not as conceited as he was earlier and puts on his innocent face only in his fortress where the common man comes to seek his blessings.

The season also saw how some of the key characters in the show become aware of the real face of the Baba and his close ones. A few of the other characters who were previously wallowing, now gain the courage to seek revenge. The series also sees how inspector Ujagar Singh is determined to bring the Baba down with the help of a few others.

Ashram Chapter 2 review: What works for the series?

The acting performances of the lead actors as well as the supporting cast is decent and help the story accelerate. The direction of Prakash Jha in the series is good and he has been able to bring out the reality of the matter well. The writing of the show deserves a special mention as even though the story is predictable, the writers make sure that with a number of twists and turns, they keep the viewers guessing.

Ashram Chapter 2 review: What does not work?

The pace of the story may not work well with many people. The show takes its time to pick up pace. Also, the show has many repetitive scenes and plot points.

Ashram Chapter 2 review: Final Thoughts

All in all the series is a good watch and you will enjoy it as a drama series. The acting performance and direction is good and portrays well how power play is prevalent in our society. Watch the trailer below.

Rating: 3.5/5

