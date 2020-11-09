Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala To Turn Devotees' Devotion Into Corruption In 'Aashram Chapter 2'

After ending the first chapter of the MX Player Original Aashram on a cliffhanger, yet another trailer of the much-awaited second installment of the Bobby Deol starrer was released yesterday. After sharing the first trailer of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side to announce the release date of the crime-drama almost a week ago, the makers have dropped yet another Aashram Chapter 2 trailer ahead of its release on the streamer. Sharing the trailer with fans on his Instagram handle, Bobby hiked the excitement among fans regarding the MX Player Original as he revealed that Godman Baba Nirala (his character) will turn devotees' devotion into corruption in the upcoming installment of the Prakash Jha directorial.

'Aashram Chapter 2' to unmask Baba Nirala's 'asli roop'?

Yesterday, i.e. November 8, 2020, Bobby Deol shared the second trailer of his much-awaited Aashram Chapter 2 with fans on Instagram. After the release of Aashram Chapter 1 back in August this year, the second installment of the crime drama web-show is all set to premiere on MX player on November 11, 2020. Sharing the trailer on his IG handle, Bobby wrote, "#AashramChapter2

Dekhiye kaise kiya bhaktajano ki bhakti ka bhrashtachaar Kashipur waale Baba Nirala ne (Witness how Kashipur's Baba Nirala turned devotees' devotion into corruption) releasing on 11 Nov on @mxplayer (sic)".

Watch Bobby Deol's Aashram Chapter 2 trailer below:

Earlier last week, Bobby Deol had released the first trailer of Aashram Chapter 2 on his Instagram handle along with several questions to tease the release date of the second chapter of the web-series. Along with sharing the trailer, he wrote, "Rakshak ya Bhakshak? Paavan ya Paapi? Kya hai Kashipur waale Baba Nirala ka asli roop? Hoga khulasa 11-11-2020 ko" (sic). This season, in continuation of Chapter 1, will reveal more colours of Godman Baba Nirala's Aashram and will showcase a mix of blind faith along with politics.

Meanwhile, the first chapter of Prakash Jha's Aashram was showered with heaps of praise by the viewers. The web-series starred an ensemble cast including Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, and Anurita Jha to name a few in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see whether Aashram Chapter 2 lives up to fans' expectations this time around as well.

