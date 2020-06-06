CarryMinati Releases New Rap Song 'Yalgaar' Hitting Back At Trolls: Watch

YouTuber CarryMinati has been grabbing headlines for some time now due to his rift with the TikTok users and creators, especially Amir Siddiqui. He took a dig at the TikTok users in a video titled "YouTube vs TikTok" which garnered a lot of attention on the internet. However, since it did not adhere to all the guidelines of the platform and many objected to it, it was later removed. Still, the video managed to become the most-watched video on YouTube in that short span of time. Recently, CarryMinati came up with a rap song called Yalgaar hitting back on the trolls.

CarryMinati's rap song Yalgaar released

While the content of CarryMinati's "YouTube vs TikTok" video also garnered a lot of hate, some of his fans also reacted negatively at it. On Friday, he posted a new rap song on YouTube called Yalgaar where he took a dig at the trolls. The song is about his passion for his work and how he will not stop doing what he does. Yalgaar also hit back at those who made fun of the whole controversy and asked CarryMinati to change his ways.

As soon as the song Yalgaar was posted on YouTube, it went viral and broke the internet. CarryMinati's fans and haters took no time in creating posts and memes about it. In the song, CarryMinati tells everyone his side of the story regarding the YouTube and TikTok controversy. He also took a dig at those people who did not support him, rather betrayed him during the time of the controversy. Beginning his rap with his signature dialogue, "Toh Kaise Hain Aap Loh", CarryMinati ends it with "Carry Roast Karega".

Watch CarryMinati's rap song, Yalgaar here:

The song was made in collaboration with WilyFrenzy. The latter took to his Instagram to also talk about it. Here's what he said.

On May 17, CarryMinati took to his Instagram account to post about the YouTube vs TikTok controversy. In the caption, he wrote, "STOP MAKING ASSUMPTION | YouTube vs Tik Tok: THE END". He also spoke about the matter in the video.

CarryMinati was already popular before but it seems the YouTube vs TikTok controversy also added to his fame. He now has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube which is just below Amit Bhadana, the most followed YouTuber in India. Yalgaar one lakh views on YouTube and it was only posted yesterday.

