Dhanush’s 'Vada Chennai 2' To Be Released As A Limited Series? Details Inside

The film Vada Chennai starring South Indian superstar Dhanush and helmed by Vetrimaaran was undoubtedly one of the best movies of Kollywood. The film was appreciated by fans and critics all across. Several fans of the film demanded a second installment of the much-appreciated flick and later it was reportedly revealed by the makers that they will come up with a sequel. During an interview with a local media outlet, the film’s director reportedly opened up about exploring the possibility of releasing it a limited series with two seasons.

Will Vada Chennai 2 release as a limited series?

As per reports, Vetrimaaran said that Vada Chennai 2 will take some more time to be brought on the big screens. Also, he added that he is thinking of exploring the possibility of pitching it as a limited series (two seasons). The film starring Ranjhana star in the lead role, Vada Chennai had an ensemble star cast including actors like Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthrakani, Ameer, Kishore, Daniel Balaji among the others. The film is based on a revenge drama and it is full of suspense from the beginning to the end which will keep you engrossed completely.

In the flick, Dhanush is seen portraying the character of an aspiring youth who becomes a victim of situations. The film showed Andrea Jeremiah in a negative character and how she avenges the death of her husband, in a classical divide and rule method. Meanwhile, apart from this, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush’s recent movie Asuran also did well in terms of numbers on the box office. The film, which also had Manju Warrier and Pasupathi in lead roles was loosely based on the famous Kilvenmani massacre in 1968 where a group of Dalit village laborers were murdered. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Asuran showed various aspects of cast discrimination in a hard-hitting manner. The film also showed how Hindus have snatched the opportunities of the people from the lower sector. Asuran reportedly even crossed the ₹100 crore mark. It was recently announced that Asuran is all set to be remade in Telugu. The film is titled Narappa and will be directed by Sreekanth Addala.

