Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments With Dhanush From 'Maari'

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor and model. She established a career in the South-Indian film industry. The actor made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! She has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards in the South. Working for over two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South India.

The actor also appeared in the movie Maari alongside popular South-Indian actor Dhanush. Maari is a 2015 action-drama helmed by Balaji Mohan. The film revolves around a local goon named Maari and explores his adventures. Let’s take a look at the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film.

When Dhanush meets Kajal in the film

This is the scene where Maari meets Sridevi for the first time in the film. Maari's henchmen inform Maari about the whereabouts of Sridevi and that her family has moved to their area without Maari's permission. Maari then heads over to investigate the whole situation and ends up having a hilarious conversation with Sridevi in this scene.

When Dhanush extorts Kajal's customers in the film

This is another hilarious scene from the movie where Maari interrogates and tries to extort money from Sridevi's customers. Sridevi runs a cloth-designing business and arranges a meeting with a couple in her house. When Maari finds out, he intervenes and tries to extort money from a guy.

When Kajal falls for Dhanush in the film

This is the scene from the movie when some goons try to scare Sridevi's family and ask for money. Dhanush sweeps into the scene and tells the goons to go away. They then leave. Sridevi then meets Maari on a rooftop to say thanks and asks him if she could work for him. Maari, after a long while, accepts her proposal.

