Mani Ratnam Reveals He Rejected Role In Aishwarya Dhanush's Film For THIS Reason

Mani Ratnam decided to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release of his iconic romance movie Alaipayuthey by going live on Facebook along with wife Suhasini. The movie starred Madhavan and Shalini. While being live on the social media platform, the director also answered some questions from fans.

ALSO READ | Mani Ratnam Goes Live On Insta, Wife Reveals How R Madhavan 'changed His Life'

Mani Ratnam answers questions

Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini went live on her Facebook and Mani Ratnam joined in. While answering questions from fans, Mani was asked why he did not try his luck in acting. The fan also asked whether he will take up a role if it is offered.

Mani Ratnam then revealed that he had rejected an offer of a role by the daughter of South Indian superstar Rajnikanth, Aishwarya Dhanush. Mani did not share which movie or which role he was offered. Aishwarya has taken the director's seat in two movies, 3 and Vai Raja Vai.

ALSO READ | Amala Paul Reveals Why She Rejected Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Read Here

ALSO READ | Three Years Of 'Kaatru Veliyidai'; Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks Director Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam also added that if he had gone for the role and acted and then gone back to directing, it could have caused a little problem. He said that the actors would have gotten a chance to say that they have seen how badly Mani had acted when he had gotten the chance. He added that he can pretend to know everything now and also demand from the actor to give their best.

ALSO READ | Mani Ratnam's Son In Quarantine, Talks With Mom Suhasini Via Isolated Room's Window; Watch

Alaipayuthey was released in the year 2000 and is known for its wonderful music along with a non-linear screenplay. A. R. Rahman is the one who had composed Alaipayuthey's music. It was produced by Mani Ratnam and G. Srinivasan. The movie also had its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2001. Alaipayuthey is the inspiration for the movie Saathiya in Bollywood, which was released in 2002. It starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji.

ALSO READ | Sobhita Dhulipala To Make Tamil Debut With Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Source: Suhashini Hasan and Aishwarya Dhanush Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.