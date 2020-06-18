Raveena Tandon Reveals What Makes Her Happy The Most; See Pics

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to speak about the things that make her happy in general. All of the pictures that she posted were with her pet cat Puma who is very close to the actor. She also received a number of comments from animal lovers, who agreed with her that pet cats and dogs are the best things ever as they also help in getting through all ups and downs in life.

What makes Raveena Tandon happy?

Raveena Tandon has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by sharing pictures and videos of various kind. The actor recently shared pictures of the things that make her happy. In the pictures posted, she can be seen dressed in a dark blue denim shirt along with a pair of light blue shorts. In the first two pictures, she can be seen wearing spectacles while she is looking at her pet cat who is sitting on the head of the sofa chair. They can also be seen sharing eye contact in the second picture posted. Raveena Tandon also posted similar pictures with the little animal sitting by her side and patiently looking at the camera. In the caption for the post, she mentioned through various emoticons and a hashtag that her pet cat makes her happy no matter what. Raveena Tandon has received a lot of love from her fans in the caption for the post. Have a look at the picture from Raveena Tandon’s Instagram here.

Read Raveena Tandon Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'wish He Had Reached Out'

Also read Raveena Tandon Exposes Bollywood; Mean Girl Gangs, Blocking By Actors & Their Girlfriends

Beauty tips with Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon recently shared a few tips that everyone can follow if they wish to take better care of themselves. She spoke about the clothes to wear and diet to follow specifically to bet the heat in summer. She suggested that everyone must wear natural fabric clothes made of linen and cotton which will let their skin breath and remain healthy. Raveena Tandon also said that in terms of diet, people must avoid spicy and oily food as it will make them uncomfortable. She revealed towards the end that the main motive must always be to stay hydrated at all times.

Read Raveena Tandon' Net Worth Continues To Scale New Heights From 'Patthar Ke Phool' To 'KGF2'

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actors Jacqueline, Raveena, Tusshar Express Condolences

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.