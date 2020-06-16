Raveena Tandon' Net Worth Continues To Scale New Heights From 'Patthar Ke Phool' To 'KGF2'

Raveena Tandon, an Indian actor, model and producer was touted to be one of the go-to actors in the 1990s and early 2000s. She made her debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 for which she also won the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in her career. Here's a look at Raveena Tandon's net worth in 2020.

Raveena Tandon's net worth in 2020

As per a report of TrendCelebsNow, Raveena Tandon's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 38 crore as of 2019 ($1 Million - $5 Million Approx). After the success of Patthar Ke Phool, in 1994, Raveena Tandon graced the silver screen with back to back films like Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi among others. Her performance in the film, Laadla, was very well received by fans.

However, Raveena Tandon's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after she starred in the superhit movie, Andaz Apna Apna. After the debacle of the classic comedy-drama, Raveena shot to fame. The movie still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. After Andaz Apna Apna, she did movies like Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Anari No.1 among others and garnered much appreciation for her acting prowess.

In the 2000s, Raveena Tandon's movies titled, Daman and Aks, were both critically acclaimed. Both the films also bagged her awards. Later on, she appeared in the flick, namely, Satta and came back to the industry after a long break with the film, Bombay Velvet in 2015.

Apart from movies, she appeared as a host on the TV talk show, Ishi Ka Naam Zindagi and Simply Baatien With Raveena. The actor will now be seen in the upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2, with an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Raveena Tandon was born on October 26, 1974, in Mumbai. Her father, Ravi Tandon is a film producer and her mother, Veena Tandon is a homemaker. Reports have it that Tandon grew up in Mumbai with her brother, Rajiv Tandon and after a few years of college, she to went on to pursue her career in the industry.

