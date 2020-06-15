Raveena Tandon Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'wish He Had Reached Out'

The untimely passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Several celebrities took to their social media handle to express the shock and grief on his demise. Recently, actor Raveena Tandon went on share a few pictures of herself with the actor and also wrote a heartfelt note.

Raveena Tandon was heartbroken after hearing the devastating news and went on to share a lovely moment with Sushant Singh Rajput. The two can be seen dancing at a reality show smiling at the camera. Apart from this, the actor also shared a video where they can be seen breaking a leg on a song.

Raveena Tandon went on to write a heartfelt note about the actor’s sad demise. She wrote, “Who knew that this young energetic fun-loving young man, was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart, hiding behind the dancing and the smiles. Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends, Maybe, just maybe we would’ve been seeing a different day. I met him only twice in this lifetime, did not know him well, but his sincerity, talent and kind heart was open for all to see. We will never know what led a successful, handsome young soul like him to take this step, but wherever he is I wish him Grace and at peace.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan by his house help. As per reports, Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops retrieved no suicide notes from his place. As per reports, the last rites of the actor will take place in Mumbai on June 15 at 4 PM.

Official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

