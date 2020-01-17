Imtiaz Ali At Trailer Launch: 'Love Aaj Kal' Is A "franchisable" Idea

On January 16, 2020, the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal was released. We will be seeing Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the leading roles in this film. Just in a few hours of the trailer launch, the Love Aaj Kal trailer had over 30k views. This movie is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal. In the 2010 film, we saw Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. While at the trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali spoke about his Love Aaj Kal film franchise. Here is what Imtiaz Ali had to say.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Wants Imtiaz Ali To Direct Him Again After 'Aaj Kal'; Conveys It On Twitter

Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal franchise

While at the trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali expressed that Love Aaj Kal is a monumental project. He did it 10 years ago and he is doing it today again. He thinks this storyline has a good future if he wants to make it a franchise. He added that he told the story once and yet he is back again with a similar story. He also conveyed that he would like to tell the story again.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Has THIS To Say About Working With Sara Ali Khan In Imtiaz Ali's Next Film

Imtiaz Ali said that the process of a relationship has changed a lot since olden times and that is where a new story for the film lies. He also spoke about how the only reason he is making these films is because he likes to tell a love story. This film will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

Here is a picture from the trailer launch:

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Roped In For A Role In Another Imtiaz Ali Film?

Read Also| Imtiaz Ali Confused Between Ayushmann Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan For His Next Project

Image courtesy: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.