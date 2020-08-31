Kangana Ranaut claims '40-50K Twitter followers drop daily', says 'racket is so strong'

Kangana Ranaut has been a major talking point on Twitter in the last few weeks. After conveying her strong statements against the stars and the film industry in general through her team initially, the actor had officially joined the microblogging platform a few days ago. However, apart from some heated exchanges with stars, there was another unpleasant experience for the Queen star, as her followers count allegedly dropped by 40,000 to 50,000.

Kangana Ranaut alleges Twitter followers reduced

Kangana Ranaut responded to a netizen’s statement that her followers had dropped from 992K to 988K followers in an hour. The actor wrote that even she had noticed a pattern of a drop of ‘40 to 50 thousand followers’. Tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, she asked why they were ‘doing this’, as she was new to the platform.

I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport https://t.co/OVGvzszYdX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

As another netizen told her that it was ‘ghost bans’ for speaking up against ‘anti-nationals’, making nationalistic sentiments and ‘exposing the left’, and when the account becomes popular, Twitter ‘reduces the visibility’ of the tweets.

Kangana replied that ‘nationalists had to struggle everywhere’ because of the ‘strong racket.' She added that she noticed it because she was close to hitting one million mark. She also offered her 'sincere apologies' to those being ‘unfollowed automatically’, and added that though ‘unfair’, people were getting used to it now.

Kangana had joined Twitter officially after seeing the impact her statements had made in Sushant Singh Rajput movement. She had then claimed that Bollywood stars were accusing her of having an ‘agenda’, and agreed she had one, and that was nationalism. She is often seen making strong statements on numerous issues like the lynching of sadhus in Palghar and more.

This is apart from the attack at Bollywood stars over nepotism and campism. Most recently, the Fashion star highlighed the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel nexus amid reports of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly drugging Sushant, On Republic TV, Kangana stated that ‘99 per cent of Bollywood consumed drugs’, and alleged that police and politicians were also involved in the nexus.

