Kangana Ranaut exults on her Koo App milestone, lists down 5 benefits with 'Swadesh' pitch

Amid the tough stand against Twitter by the Government over controversial posts, the Koo App is gaining prominence as numerous celebrities have joined the platform already. Apart from Union Ministers and other politicians, a prominent name from the film industry to join the new networking site was Kangana Ranaut. The actor expressed her delight about her experience on the platform, and listed his advantages, while pitching for support to ‘Swadesh' initiative.

READ: Kangana Is 'eagerly Waiting' For Sadhguru's Book 'Karma', Pens Message Ahead Of Release

Kangana Ranaut on Koo app

Kangana Ranaut exulted over crossing the milestone of 1 lakh followers on Koo App in just two days. The Tanu Weds Manu star went on to list six of its plus points, and mentioned that there was ‘No shadow banning’, ‘no followers removal’ and ‘no bullying’ and added other benefits like ‘Very good reach’ and ‘easy to use’. She also pitched for using Indian products over those from abroad, writing, ‘English leave India, adopt Swadesh, and save the country.’

Just in two days crossed more than 1 lakh followers on Koo. No shadow banning no followers removal no bullying. Very good reach and easy to use.

अंग्रेजों भारत छोड़ो, स्वदेश अपनाओ देश बचाओ।



Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App - https://t.co/ioJ4gaBdXy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2021

Kangana had introduced herself as a ‘Deshbhakt’ (Nationalist) and ‘hot-blooded Kshatriya' in her bio on the app.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Love For "Battlefield" Shows Off Injury From Dhaakad Set

The actor has been a heavy critic of Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey, to whom she keeps sending strong statements. She had accused the platform of reducing her followers, alleging foul play in it, among other allegations. While joining Koo, she had told Twitter it's 'time was up' and that she was thrilled t use a homegrown app.

Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there.

Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp https://t.co/Kdm0TISCmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Twitter under lens

The Government had reacted strongly to Twitter’s initial refusal to take down posts flagged by IT Ministry related to the farmer protests. That’s when Union Ministers started suggesting the ‘Atmanirbhar app Koo, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad even mentioning it in the Parliament. Later, it was reported that Twitter finally took down over 97 per cent of the controversial posts.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Her Harrowing Past In Latest Tweet; Read

READ: Kangana Ranaut Stops To Buy Earthenware From A Clay Shop In Betul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.