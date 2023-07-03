Is Mrunal Thakur Comfortable Talking About Love And Breakups? Actress Reveals

Mrunal Thakur, who was seen in the recently released anthology Lust Stories 2, opened up about the practice of celebs keeping their relationships under wraps. As per a report in Pinkvilla, she expressed how times have changed, and the celebs now have the freedom to talk about their relationships. However, she added that if her partner does not want it to be public, then she will respect the decision.

Mrunal Thakur was in a relationship with writer Sharad Chandra Tripathi, but after a few years, they parted ways.

Before parting ways, they participated in a dance-based reality show.

Mrunal Thakur on discussing relationships in public

Mrunal Thakur said that she is lucky to have been born in an era where she can talk about her relationships. While there’s no word on who the actress is dating, the 30-year-old star assured her fans that she can open up about her personal life as it gives people a chance to learn more about her.

During the interview, she recalled talking about her breakups in the past. The Gumraah actress added that she is lucky to be surrounded by people who are vocal about their partner/lover and how they feel.

However, at the same time, she added that if her partner wanted to keep the relationship private, then she would respect the decision and keep it private.

Mrunal Thakur feels her seniors normalised speaking about relationships

The actress thanked her seniors, such as Neena Gupta, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others, for normalising the practice of speaking about relationships in public and having kids in their twenties or thirties.

Mrunal Thakur, in Lust Stories 2, played the role of a young and headstrong woman, Veda. This character explores her sexual compatibility with her fiance Arjun (played by Angad Bedi), before their wedding. In the anthology, Neena Gupta plays the role of an open-minded grandmother who tells Veda about the importance of this issue.