Mrunal Thakur Has A Brand New Twitter Account For This Reason

Mrunal Thakur is currently preparing for her role in the anthology series Lust Stories 2. The actress took to social media to share a social life update with her fans. She shared that due to a technical glitch, she has lost access to her Twitter account.

3 things you need to know

Mrunal Thakur has created a new Twitter account due to a glitch in her old one.

The actress will be seen in the web series Lust Stories 2.

The series will release on June 29.

Mrunal Thakur shares social life updates with fans

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram stories to share an update with her fans and followers. Sharing a screenshot of her Twitter profile, she mentioned that due to some glitch, she has lost access to her old Twitter account. The actress also added that she is still trying to recover the lost account.

Mrunal said in her story that she had to let go of her old Twitter account with a ‘heavy heart’. Fans of the actor immediately took to the social media platform to welcome her back on Twitter. The actress also gained a substantial number of followers as soon as she shared the news.

Mrunal Thakur to feature in the web series Lust Stories 2

Mrunal plays a pivotal role in the ensemble cast of the anthology series Lust Stories 2. The series was released on June 29, featuring an anthology of four short films, directed by four different directors. Fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to see her in the series.

(Mrunal Thakur is a part of an ensemble cast in Lust Stories 2. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Apart from Mrunal Thakur, the web series also features Kajol, Vijay Verma, Neena Gupta, Tamannah Bhatia and Angad Bedi. Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Amit Ravindernath Sharma have collaborated to direct the four films in the anthology. Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix from June 29.