Is The OG 'Mr India's' Box Office Collection The Reason For Its Remake? Here's The Figures

In recent weeks, Mr India has created a lot of controversy and unhappiness among several filmmakers and actors. The original Mr India film was written by legendry writers like Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan who were known as Salim-Javed. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Anil Kapoor. It was a hit at the box office too.

This film also changed the way people looked at films with iconic characters who are still relevant in modern times. It was considered one of the best movies of the year 1987. Here is the Mr India box office collection.

Mr India Box Office collection

It is reported that Mr India earned about ₹5 crores when it was released in 1987. If we compare it to today’s movies and their earnings, then Mr India would have been a blockbuster film. It is also reported that Sridevi, who was the highest-paid Indian actress of that time, was paid about ₹11 lakhs to play the female lead in Mr India.

About the film

In this film, Anil Kapoor is seen in the lead role of Arun Verma / Mr. India. He is a poor man who has a big heart. It is shown that he has taken in several orphans into his home and helps them live their lives.

Sridevi, who is the female lead of the film, is as a tenant at Arun’s house. Later, Arun receives a letter from his friend where it is written that his late father has left him an invisibility device. Arun then hatches a plan to steal the device and does it. After getting the device, Arun becomes Mr India and helps the orphans and Sridevi.

But then, a megalomaniac who is known as Mogambo hears of the device and kidnaps all the people from Arun’s house. Later, Arun uses the Mr India device to save the kids and others from the clutches of a megalomaniac, Mogambo.

