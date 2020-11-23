Is 'Pihu' Based On Real Story? Who Was Pihu's Story Based On In Real Life?

Pihu is a heart-wrenching drama-thriller about a toddler who is left home alone. The movie is directed by Vinod Kapri and released in the year 2018 is available to watch Netflix. However, the story of the film is based on true events that took place in Delhi, India, a few years prior to the film's release.

Pihu: Plot

The story of the film Pihu is about a 2-year-old toddler who wakes up next to her deceased mother. Pihu’s father is away on business, leaving no one to monitor Pihu and prevent her from everyday dangers in her house. Pihu assumes that her mother is asleep, goes about her day watching TV, plugging in sockets, leaving taps open and even closing herself inside a refrigerator.

The movie has scenes of Pihu trying to heat food for herself in microwave and gas stove, inadvertently putting herself in harm. The movie sees the neighbours trying to break in after seeing smoke coming from the house. Gaurav, her father, too returns home immediately after Pihu tells him that her mother has been sleeping all day. While Pihu is unharmed in the film, the question lingers, how will a toddler survive on its own if the parents die unexpectedly?

Is Pihu movie based on a true story?

The storyline of Pihu is not for faint-hearted people. The movie is actually based on a real-life incident that took place in Delhi. According to a report in Filmstories.co.uk, the director of the film talked about the inspiration for the film.

Reportedly, director and writer of the film, Vinod Kapri had always wanted to work on a film with a single character and with a small kid. According to his statements given to the media portal, Pihu is based on a real-life incident he read about in news. Reportedly, the news was about a four-year-old boy who stayed in a house with the corpse of his mother for a night in Delhi.

Details of the film

The film released in the year 2018 and is written and directed by Vinod Kapri. The movie stars Myra Vishwakarma in the titular character of Pihu. The movie also casts Prerna Vishwakarma as Pihu’s mother, Pooja and Rahul Bagga as Gaurav and Hrishita Bhatt as Meera.

