Randeep Hooda Witnesses Black Smoke From Panipat Plot, Urges Police To Take Action

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has kick-started the filming of Unfair and Lovely alongside Ileana D’ Cruz in Karnal, Haryana. Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of heavy smoke from the Panipat flyover through his official handle. The actor tagged Panipat Police and Haryana Police’s account to inform them of fire in a plot, which had been causing air pollution and urged them to look into the matter. Here is everything about Randeep Hooda's Twitter post in Haryana that you must check out right away.

Randeep Hooda witnesses black smoke from a plot in Panipat, urges police to take action

Randeep Hooda took to Twitter and shared a picture of black smoke emerging from a plot through his official handle on November 1, 2020, Sunday. He witnessed it while getting off from the Panipat flyover and informed the Panipat Police as well as Haryana Police by tagging their official profiles in the post. The actor created urgency by requesting them to look into the matter as the smoke was polluting the environment.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Randeep Hooda wrote the message in Devanagari script. The actor penned, "पानीपत में रोड के साथ फ़्लाइओवर उतरते ही प्लॉट में आग कही हुई है और कला धुआँ वातावरण को प्रदूषित कर राहा है ।। प्लीज़ देखें और कार्यवाही करें". @PANIPAT_POLICE @police_haryana. It translated to - 'As the flyover along the road in Panipat descended, a fire broke out at a plot and black smoke has been polluting the environment. Please look into the matter.' Check out the Twitter post of Randeep Hooda in Haryana:

Response to Randeep Hooda's Twitter post

Within a day of sharing the Twitter post, fans and followers have been amazed to know about Randeep Hooda in Haryana. Many among them applauded the actor for his efforts for a social cause. Moreover, others wished him on the occasion of Haryana Day on November 1. Meanwhile, various people dropped a series of emoticons in the comment section such as folded hands, hearts, hugs, heart-eyed smileys, and smiling faces, to name a few. Check out some of the responses by his fans and followers below:

That's why I call you a living legend😍😍😍. Love you — Pãrvëēn Jããt (@PrvnJt1) November 1, 2020

Bhai haryana diwas ki subhkamnye.

Bhai gel ek photo chahiye thi bhai 🙂

Me bhi panipat se hu.

❤️🙏 — Ravinder kashyap (@Ravinder_ksp) November 1, 2020

Forwarding it to concerned authorities in Panipat Bhai Sahab. If u r nearby please have a tea at my home in Panipat. — Ankur Rapria, IRS (@ankurrapria11) November 1, 2020

धन्यवाद रणदीप भाई सचेत रहने और सचेत रखने के लिए . बाकि तो हम को की फरक पेंदा हैँ . ऐसा नहीं हो सकता की औरों ने इस को देखा ना हो 🙏 — AzaadPanchi (@AzaadPa26693026) November 1, 2020

