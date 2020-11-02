Neena Gupta Wishes Daughter Masaba On Her Birthday With A Nostalgic Picture

Actor Neena Gupta shared a memorable childhood click of her daughter on her Instagram handle on the occasion of her birthday. She shared a beautiful click in which she can be seen with little Masaba Gupta next to her. Let’s take a look at Neena Gupta and Masaba’s picture.

‘Happy Birthday my child’, says Neena Gupta

On the occasion of Masaba Gupta’s birthday, Neena Gupta wished her daughter in the cutest way through her Instagram handle. She shared a picture in which little Masaba Gupta can be seen hugging her mother lovingly. Masaba can be seen smiling innocently while Neena Gupta can be seen looking into the camera with a vibrant smile on her face.

Many of their fans took to the comment section to wish Masaba on her birthday while many of them complimented on how Neena Gupta and Masaba looked beautiful together. Here are a few comments and compliments for the beautiful mother-daughter duo. Take a look.



A beautiful bond between Neena Gupta and Masaba

Neena reposted this picture from Masaba Gupta’s Instagram as her daughter failed to make biryani and stated in her caption that no matter what she does, she cannot get it to taste or even look as good as her mom’s. Neena reposted her picture and addressed Masaba as her poor drama queen. She told her daughter that if she wants to have biryani the way her mom cooks then she would have to come to her mom to do so. She later told her that she will make some lunch for her and asked her to come home. All the fans loved Neena Gupta’s response to her daughter and they stated how she responded like an Indian mother. Many of them loved her quirkiness and showed their reactions through laughing emojis as well.

Neena Gupta and Masaba do share a delightful bond as evident on their Instagram handles. Neena shared yet another picture of her and her daughter on Instagram. In the picture, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta can be seen sitting together on a movie set somewhere. This is quite an old pic in which Masaba is hardly 5-7 years old. In the caption, Neena is making fun of her own hairstyle and asking herself as to what was wrong with her hair.

