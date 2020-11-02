Sushant's friend Smita shares his sweet anecdote with cook; misses him on Sharad Poornima

Those close to Sushant Singh Rajput have found it hard, not just to deal with his untimely death but also some of the memories associated with him. His sisters and friends often got emotional while sharing throwback pictures and videos about those anecdotes and the feeling was the same for SSR’s fans. Recently, the late actor’s family friend Smita Parikh had a similar reaction as she recalled some of her memories with him.

Sushant’s friend Smita gets emotional with anecdotes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh recently shared an anecdote about SSR visiting her residence. She recalled the ‘happy days’ when the Chhichhore star would enter her kitchen and ask her cook “Aaj Kya khilaoge ?” (What will you make for me?” She revealed that before the cook could ask for selfies, he himself would insist on it, saying, ‘Achcha pehle apke saath ek selfie le lun?”

Smita was overwhelmed about the ‘grounded superstar who would himself ask for selfies’. She shared that he used to love everything the cook made, be it tea, kachoris or dal. Calling Sushant a ‘bachcha’ and ‘shona’, she wrote, ‘you deserve the best.’

In another post, Smita shared how much she missed him on Sharad Purnima, that was celebrated a few days ago. SSR was known to love astronomy and even had a telescope at his residence. Sharing a snap of him gazing into the stars, she remembered how much he ‘adored the moon during these special days similarly like Navratri’.

She even penned a note for SSR, highlighted how the world turned 'venomous' against him by 'demeaning'', ‘isolating and drugging' him and hoping to go away from it all to the moon.

Smita as warrior for SSR

Smita had been one of the ‘warriors’ of the movement for ‘justice for SSR’. Right from raising loopholes in the ‘suicide’ version of the Mumbai Police to slamming prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family, she has been vociferous. Recently, she had even participated in the ‘Padyatra’ taking to the streets to protest for SSR’s ‘justice.’

