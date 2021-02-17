Is Rajkummar Rao Undergoing A Transformation Again? Bhumi's Instagram Story Hints At It

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently busy filming for their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Pictures from the sets of the film have been going viral on social media. Recently, Bhumi took to Instagram stories to share a new update about the film. Seems like Rajkummar Rao is undergoing a huge transformation again and Bhumi’s story hints about it.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Excited For 'Roohi', Rajkummar Rao Responds To Actor's Post

Rajkummar Rao's transformation

On Instagram stories, Bhumi shared a clip of Rajkummar’s muscles. In the caption, she said, “Iske trailer ne MUSCLE ke rakh diya.” She also mentioned that the trailer was about to be out soon.

It’s learnt that Rajkummar has been training rigorously for the past couple of months. The actor was preparing himself hard for his upcoming role as a cop in the film. Earlier, he shared a picture of him working out. He captioned his post saying, “#WorkInProgress #NEWà¤¤à¤¨ To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Beà¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤à¥€.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Roohi' teaser Out, Movie To Release On March 11

The actor has undergone physical transformation even before. Rajkummar underwent drastic weight loss to play a man striving for survival in Trapped. He underwent a rigorous diet of black coffee and two carrots a day for about twenty-two days. It was revealed that he wanted to feel the hunger and desperation of the character to deliver real performance.

Earlier, Rajkummar had shared a picture on social media showing the physical transformation that he underwent for three different films. The picture showed his transformation from sporting six-pack abs for Behen Hogi Teri, to drastic weight loss for Trapped and excessive weight gain for Bose. He captioned his post saying that an actors life is building a character. He said that nothing gave him more high than preparing and living a character.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Shares Pic Of 'The White Tiger' Poster At Times Square

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming films

Badhaai Ho is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. The film casts Rajkummar and Bhumi in the lead role. On the other hand, Rajkummar will be seen in the upcoming film Roohi. The comedy horror film is slated to release on March 11, 2021. Take a look at the Roohi trailer below. He also has Chupke Chupke remake and a Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller HIT.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Plays Gully Cricket Between Shots Of Badhai Do, Shares Nostalgic Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.