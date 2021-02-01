Rajkummar Rao Plays Gully Cricket Between Shots Of Badhai Do, Shares Nostalgic Post

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has stunned the audiences with his performance in the recently released The White Tiger. The actor often shares behind-the-scenes pictures from his time on the sets on Instagram. On February 1, 2021, he took to Instagram to upload a picture of him playing gully cricket and has also written a nostalgic caption for the same. Scroll to see Rajkummar Rao's photo.

Rajkummar Rao's gully cricket nostalgia

The Stree star shared a picture of him playing gully cricket in between the shots of his upcoming film Badhaai Do. In the picture, he is wearing a maroon coloured jumper and blue denim pants. He is also sporting the moustache he has groomed for his role in the film. He is also holding a bat and is all smiles as he reminisces the days he would play cricket. In the caption of the post, he has also expressed how much he misses playing this version of the sport. He also has written about how there are no specific rules for playing gully cricket.

Rajkummar's photo garnered over 85K likes within 52 minutes of uploading and is still counting. Several of his fans are commenting on the picture as well to appreciate his look. One user has commented that Rajkummar made them miss the good old days. See their reactions here:

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. He often shares updates from his professional sphere on social media. Recently, he shared a picture with Bhumi Pednekar to inform his fans and followers about the commencement of their movie Badhai Do. He also uploads adorable pictures with his partner Patralekha on Instagram.

The actor's upcoming movie Badhaai Do is the second part of the 2018 comedy film Badhai Ho which starred Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Rajkummar is going to play the character of a police officer whereas Bhumi will essay the character of a PT teacher in the film. The film is also set to touch a major social issue, the details of which are not yet revealed. The filming of the movie has already begun in Dehradun.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

