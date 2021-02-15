Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Roohi' teaser Out, Movie To Release On March 11

Jio Studios and Maddock Films are ready to bring back the ‘Magic of Cinema’ as they unveil the teaser and announce the release date of their much-anticipated horror-comedy Roohi. The movie arrives in theatres on March 11, 2021, in order to celebrate the reopening of cinemas to a 100% capacity post-COVID-19 restrictions. Read along to find out more about the upcoming movie and what the makers have to say to express their excitement.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi teaser out now

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana was a popular hit and its makers are set to bring back another family-friendly horror-comedy franchise, that is the much-awaited Roohi. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta, who makes his debut while Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has written it and the cast also includes the widely loved Varun Sharma apart from Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The teaser will release on February 16, 2021, while the teaser was released on Instagram on Monday, February 15, 2021. The movie is to arrive on over 1,500 cinema screens, being the first of 2021.

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Media & Entertainment at RIL, speaks on behalf of Jio Studios, “We have always invested in great stories with amazing production values, visually and by way of sound, which is best experienced on the big screen to have that ‘paisa vasool wali feeling’. We owed it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the Cinema Exhibitors, to hold on to our fabulous film for this day and give it the grand release that it deserves and promise a complete entertainment experience to our audiences who have waited over a year for this. With Roohi, the magic of Cinema is back…come celebrate with us. We promise to make you smile under your masks”.

While Dinesh Vijan from Maddock says, “At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre-bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that share our passion for the eponymous "bada parda", we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long-standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre”.

(With Inputs from PR)

