Is Rangoli Chandel Back On Twitter? Netizens Wonder After New Account Surfaces

Kangana Ranaut's controversial spokesperson and sister, Rangoli Chandel, was recently banned from Twitter after she posted an insensitive tweet that promoted "hate speech". However, many netizens have noticed a new twitter account named after Rangoli Chandel. This account seems to be retweeting posts that praise Kangana Ranaut and many are wondering if Rangoli Chandel is actually back on Twitter.

Is Rangoli Chandel back on Twitter?

This new 'Rangoli Chandel' account is actually tagged as '@KillBillBride'. Moreover, the account is not verified by Twitter. However, many netizens are wondering if this new Twitter account is actually Rangoli Chandel. The account has retweeted several posts that praise Kangana Ranaut's film, Panga.

Furthermore, the account also posted several tweets that mimicked Rangoli Chandel's writing style. Many original posts made by this account have also been political in nature. The account also shared a long post that mocked Farah Khan's message to Kangana Ranaut, which was written after the whole twitter controversy that let to Rangoli Chandel's ban.

Despite the above response and other similar posts, there is still no confirmation on whether this account really belongs to Rangoli Chandel or not. Moreover, when she was banned, Rangoli Chandel had stated that she would never rejoin Twitter. In an interview with a news portal, Rangoli called Twitter an 'anti-national' platform.

Rangoli Chandel was banned after several netizens, including many celebs, reported her for hate speech. This whole controversy began when Rangoli posted an insensitive post regarding the Tablighi Jamaat event. After her controversial post went viral, several celebs including Farah Ali Khan, reported her and asked for her suspension. Moreover, a police complaint was also filed against Rangoli Chandel after the whole ordeal was reported by the media.

