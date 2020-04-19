'Don't Twist Words': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Farah Khan Ali, Clarifies Rangoli's Tweet

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan after the latter shared a long note for the Queen actor explaining her actions that led to the suspension of Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account earlier on Friday.

Through a series of tweets, Kangana's official Twitter handle, which is managed by her social media team and is reportedly unverified, has replied to Farah by slamming her for taking the contents of Rangoli's tweet out of context. Kangana has also seemingly lashed out at Farah Khan Ali by asking her to not 'twist words to suit her distorted narrative'.

Have a look:

Dear @FarahKhanAli ,

Instead of selectively 'quoting' #RangoliChandel, post content of her tweet.She started by condemning those who attacked doctors, & referred to 'these mullas', meaning the ones who attacked. (1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2020

Never did she compare herself to a nazi. She wrote 'they may call us Nazi', Referring to the slurs she recieved. Kindly dont twist words to suit your distorted narrative.

Team #KanganaRanaut (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2020

In a long note, Farah tried to reason with the Queen actor's claim, that the allegations made against her sister are completely false, by pointing out that she has 'nothing personal against Rangoli' and added that she 'should lead by example' on social media.

My dear Kangana,

Yours truly



Farah Khan Ali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kG1lm7E7qe — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut stands by her sister Rangoli

Earlier on Saturday, the Manikarnika actor shared a video where she addressed the suspension of her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel from the microblogging platform. She called out Twitter for inhibiting Rangoli's right to express herself.

