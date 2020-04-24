Kangana Ranaut Gets Police Complaint Filed Against Her For Supporting Sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was recently suspended following the breach of some the guidelines set forth by the social media platform. Kangana Ranaut made a video addressing this issue, for which she has attracted more trouble. A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for supporting her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut gets police complaint filed against her for supporting Rangoli Chandel

The complaint was filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, according to reports. The copy of the complaint reveals several details about the cause. The copy of the complaint, according to a news portal, mentioned that while one sister calls out for genocide killings and violence, the other steps up to support her. It further stated that despite nationwide criticism and Twitter suspension, the sister has labelled a particular sect as terrorists.

The complainant has also accused Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for misusing their stardom, fan base, fame, money, power, and influence for their personal gains. A recent video by Kangana Ranaut specifies that the actor is ready to apologise if anyone finds anything offensive. The actor assured publically that they will both apologise if the tweet is offensive. The actor further added that her sister Rangoli Chandel specifically mentioned that people who attack doctors and police personnel should be shot dead.

Further on, Kangana Ranaut added that the celebrities like Farah Ali Khan and Reema Kagti have made false allegations against her sister. She added that the false allegations were made implying Rangoli’s comment was community-specific. Kangana in a video shared cleared out that she or her sister does not feel or believe that the people attacking the doctors and police belong to a particular community.

