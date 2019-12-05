Is Ranveer Singh’s First Look From Jayeshbhai Jordaar Inspired By Kangana Ranaut?

Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films collaborated yet again on what Ranveer has called ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer is directing Ranveer in a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and the superstar will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time. The first look of Ranveer was released on Wednesday.

A fan noticed that the ''Jayeshbhai Jordaar'''s first look was quite similar to Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) poster. While Ranveer's look shows women standing in their veil behind him, Kangana Ranaut is also seen in a similar concept on the poster.

In the still, Ranveer is seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and he looks unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who is definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. He isn’t the alpha hero as played by leading men in Bollywood and from the first look, it is obvious that the film will champion the cause of women empowerment.

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

“As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines,” Ranveer reveals about his character.

He adds, “Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge - to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before. Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time,” he said.

The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang. Maneesh says, “Ranveer is fearless when it comes to inhabiting a role and has continued his risk taking behaviour, eschewing his looks for his character’s needs. For Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Divyang had the vision of a protagonist that went against the cloth - a hero that isn’t necessarily hyper-masculine or Alpha. This faith on the director’s vision, and the self confidence of going against your “image” is what makes Ranveer a filmmaker’s delight and one of India’s biggest stars - not just commercially but critically as well.”

