Jayeshbhai Jordaar: All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh's Next

Ranveer Singh is known to get into the skin of his character and portray it with the utmost certainty and believability. Now, Ranveer Singh has shed many kilos for the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. The first look poster of the film showcases Ranveer's character as someone who is trying to protect the women standing behind him.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar - details revealed so far

While speaking to a news daily, Ranveer Singh shared about his new project and the character he will be essaying. Ranveer stated that his character is an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when thrown into a threatening situation. He deemed his character as sensitive and compassionate. Furthermore, he added that his character believes in equal rights between men and women in a society which is deeply patriarchal.

Ranveer Singh added that Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented him with an exciting challenge. He got the opportunity of deconstructing himself and transformed into a character he hasn't inhabited before. As per reports, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about women being subjected to judgment in Indian society. Ranveer had previously stated that the makers of the film have released the first look poster to set a tone for the film and have started on a good note. He added that the film is a miracle script and that its sheer brilliance of the writers which made him immediately say yes to the project. The project is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films who produced Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat. It is being helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar.

