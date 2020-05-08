Salman Khan Deploys His Movie Radhe's Trucks To Operationalise 'Being Haangryy' Initiative

Salman Khan is actively participating in the fight against coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has urged fans to stay at home and follow guidelines many times. He has provided help to daily workers and other artists who are hard-hit due to COVID-19 lockdown. Salman is now distributing food in vans which were initially used for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Read to know more.

Salman uses Radhe vans as Being Haangryy food trucks

Salman Khan has launched a new initiative, Being Haangryy to battle coronavirus. The Sultan star aims to help less-privileged and needy people through his Being Haangryy food truck. The lockdown has led to many families starving, especially daily workers and the homeless. Salman’s food trucks will reach out to those people and provide rations. The vans which are now being used as food trucks were initially part of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

A source revealed to a daily that the food trucks were an initiative of Salman Khan’s not-for-profit organisation, Being Human. They were originally kept on the set of Radhe to provide free meals to the crew. However, the trucks were lying unused since mid-March after the shoots were on halt following the lockdown. When it struck the Dabangg star that the trucks can be used for a greater cause, he promptly contacted a politician to implement the idea.

Over the past two weeks, Being Haangryy food trucks have provided help across slums in Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri. According to reports, they try to reach 1,000 families on daily bases. Every kit contains three kilos of rice and wheat flour, two kilos of dal, one-litre oil along with salt and spices. All safety procedure is also followed while distributing the rations. Kanal shared the video on his Twitter handle. He even thanked Salman Khan.

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for #BeingHaangryy everyday covering more than 1000 families every day... loads to learn from you... love and respect grows every passing day... Thank you for being there for one and all... pic.twitter.com/caMtqy42PD — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 7, 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan helped the crew of Radhe by depositing money in their account, even after the shoots being on halt. He contributed to 25, 000 daily wagers with food and medical expenses assistance. The actor donated ₹3000 to the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA). Through his Being Human Foundation, he funded All India Look Alike Associations (AILAA), which consists of around 162 lookalike artists, by giving ₹3000 to each along with a ₹2000 grocery coupon and an addition ₹3000 to be added later, as per reports. Salman was seen distributing food accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Lulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and others from his Panvel farmhouse.

