These Dhanush Starrer Films Will Keep Fans Entertained As COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

Tamil actor Dhanush has time and again proved his acting prowess. He is not only considered a superstar in the South Indian film industry but is also considered a bankable star in Bollywood. As the lockdown continues in India, there are a lot of Dhanush’s movies that you can watch during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look.

Dhanush’s films to watch during the COVID-19 lockdown

1. Polladhavan

Polladhavan is one of Dhanush’s movies that not only won the heart of the critics but was a success at the box-office. The film is a must-watch if you love some high-intensity drama. The film is also packed with action. The film also has enough plot-twists that will keep you hooked till the end. So if you are craving for a Dhanush starrer action film do give Polladhavan a watch during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read | Dhanush's 'Pudhupettai' Trends On Twitter As It Completes 14 Years At The Box Office

2. Aadukalam

Dhanush is considered to be an actor who can easily transform himself for any role. This skill helped in the film Aadukalam. The film helped Dhanush bag his first National Film Award for Best Actor. This film not only proves Dhnaush’s status as an action star but also his acting skills in a thriller. So give this action-thriller film a try if you are a Dhanush fan.

3. Velaiilla Pattadhari

Dhanush has not only worked in action, thriller, and romantic films but has also dabbled in comedy films. Velaiilla Pattadhari is another Dhanush starrer film that you should watch. Popularly referred to as VIP, the film’s famous original soundtrack was written and produced by Dhanush himself.

Also read | Dhanush's 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films Where Characters Become Victims To Political Wars

4. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2

Velaiilla Pattadhari was a hit when it released back in 2014. Hence it was bound to have a sequel. The story once again followed up the life of our protagonist Dhanush. The film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was as successful as its prequel. It managed to strike the right balance between comedy and romance.

5. Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush’s Bollywood debut. In the film, Dhanush plays an obsessive lover who finds it difficult to accept his childhood crush’s new life and love interest. The film is not only a commentary on society and politics but also redefines love and relationships in the new age. So if you are Dhanush fan do try to watch this film amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read | Dhanush’s 'Vada Chennai 2' To Be Released As A Limited Series? Details Inside

Also read | Dhanush Finishes Fight Scene From 'Asuran' In Single Shot | Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.