'Chup Chup Ke': Here're The Most Hilarious Scenes From The Shahid Kapoor Starrer

Chup Chup Ke is a movie released in the year 2006. In this movie, we can see Shahid Kapoor in the lead role as a car maker named Jeetu and Kareena Kapoor as his leading lady who is a sister of a rich Gujarati businessman. In the movie, a fisherman played by Paresh Rawal saves Jeetu from committing suicide, only to keep him as security to a moneylender. After this, Jeetu started posing as a man with hearing and speech impairment, which results in hilarious consequences. This movie was loved by fans and has one of the most hilarious scenes in the Hindi film industry to date. Here are some best moments from the movie.

Rajpal Yadav and Shahid Kapoor waiting for food:

In this scene, we can see Shahid Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav at the house of the Gujarati businessman where Paresh Rawal had kept them as security. Rajpal Yadav, who has spent his whole day working on different chores, is offered food but he denies it. Then, he goes to ask a woman in the kitchen for food. As he cannot speak the language, he says some wrong things and is beaten up due to the misunderstanding he creates. After this, when he gets food, he tries to eat it but is not able to. This is one of the funniest scenes from the movie.

When Shahid Kapoor comes out of the hospital

In this scene, we see Shahid Kapoor fully recovered and out of the hospital. After this, all of them go to a place where they are about have tea, but Shahid Kapoor as Jeetu starts to ask for many things. Looking at this, Paresh Rawal tries to trick him into believing that he is not getting anything. But when Jeetu goes away, Rajpal Yadav gets emotional and says “Ab itna kharcha ho hi gaya hai to eak chips le hi lete hai” which is one of the most hilarious lines of the movie.

When Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia realise the truth of Shahid Kapoor

In this song, Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia find that Shahid, who is supposed to be mute, can speak. This song starts with Kareena Kapoor playing the piano, and she is surprised to find a new voice in the house. After this scene, Neha Dhupia subtly uses Shahid Kapoor for her benefit and then he also falls in love with Kareena Kapoor.

