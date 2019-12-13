Not Shahid Kapoor, But THIS Actor To Star Alongside Anurag Kashyap In AK Vs SK?

The success of Kabir Singh has breathed a new life into Shahid Kapoor's acting career. Kapoor was recently the talk of the town after he walked away from Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial, AK vs SK, and is in the news again for apparently getting replaced by Anil Kapoor. Reportedly, the makers of AK vs SK have cast Anil Kapoor for the film. Here is all you need to know.

Shahid Kapoor replaced by Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs SK?

A few years ago, director Vikramaditya Motwane announced his directorial venture, which was reportedly titled AK vs SK. The movie was supposed to feature Shahid Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. But due to unknown reasons, Shahid Kapoor walked out of the film, which led to media speculating the shelving of the film. But years later, a new media report revealed that Shahid Kapoor has been replaced by Anil Kapoor, who will play the lead alongside Kashyap. With the change in the cast, the makers have reportedly planned to change the title of the film. The new title of the film seems to be AK vs AK.

Upcoming Movies of Shahid Kapoor

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Jersey. The sports-drama, starring Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, is supposed to release in 2020. Reportedly, the movie will also feature Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The historical drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

An incredible story embedded in history...

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne...

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

