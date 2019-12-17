The Debate
Kiara Advani's Rumoured Relationships; From Sidharth Malhotra To Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani's past relationships with Siddharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor. Read more to know about her relationships with the Bollywood actors.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kiara advani

Love is the purest form of relationship. Although it is not as it is seen in movies, it is totally different. You have to understand your partner, you have to stand like a pillar of strength for them and there are many other things that you learn in a relationship. Some of the Bollywood actors are always there in the news for their relationship status. One of them is Kiara Advani who was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. While there have been speculations about her relationship status as she has been linked to Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid before, recently, the actress revealed that she is currently single and is not dating anyone. 

Kiara Advani's relationships until now

Siddharth Malhotra

According to rumours, the beautiful actor was reportedly dating Sidharth Malhotra. They both were spotted on a secret date too. However, both have denied the rumours and had called them fake. They will also be seen together in the upcoming film Shershaah. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army. 

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Kiara have become quite comfortable in each other's company. There were a lot of speculations about both the lead actors of Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani said in an interview that although she has not seen Shahid's movies while growing up as a kid but the Kalank actor confirmed that she cannot imagine anyone except Shahid for the titular role. Kiara Advani loves working with Shahid Kapoor, she added.

 

 

 

