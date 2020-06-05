Is Neha Kakkar's 'Story Of Kakkars' Show Similar To 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?

Neha Kakkar's new show Story of Kakkars is a show about Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar who all work in the music industry. The show goes into details about the three siblings and their lives. At first glance, the concept and name of the series bears a slight resemblance to the famous American TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians, which also revolves around celebrity sisters - but how similar are they really?

Kakkar trio used to sing bhajans

The series starts off in their childhood house in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and shows how they moved to Delhi. The siblings' parents made a living for the family by selling samosas at schools and colleges. The three children began singing since childhood and had no professional training. They would often sing bhajans at jagaratas. The show further follows the trio from their childhood to their success in the music industry.

While Neha and Sonu Kakkar are singers, brother Tony Kakkar is a music composer. Neha Kakkar is also popularly known by her fans as India's answer to Shakira. While Keeping up with the Kardashians is quite a lavish show, Story of Kakkars is a bit different.

The show has also released Season 2 on Tony Kakkar's YouTube channel. In a video released by Tony on his YouTube channel, one can see a montage where the camera pans from their humble beginnings in Rishikesh to a concert scene signifying their growth. Fans can then see Neha Kakkar going into a private jet and arriving at a music festival. The video keeps making these shifts from shots of childhood to shots of fame. Many fans had positive things to say about the video and the trio, some even shared their amazement at their growth from childhood to fame.

Neha Kakkar, who is quite active on social media, keeps herself busy amidst the lockdown. She mentioned in one of her posts that she really missed travelling and was waiting for the travel bans to be lifted. She also mentioned in an interview with a media outlet that she wanted her fans to keep safe amidst the pandemic.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

