Neha Kakkar's Latest Throwback Picture Retells 'Story Of Kakkars'; See Pic

Neha Kakkar is one of the biggest names in the music world today. The singing sensation has delivered infinite smashing hits over the past couple of years. She has sung for the biggest stars and topnotch banners. The absolute stunner who is also the reigning queen on social media recently took her Instagram to share this adorable throwback post, have a look.

Neha Kakkar's adorable throwback picture will melt your heart

Neha Kakkar is one the most followed Asian celebs on social media, with a fanbase of over 38.5 million on Instagram alone. The Saki Saki singer keeps her fans glued to her social media with her enchanting posts. Recently, Neha posted this endearing throwback picture on her Instagram, wherein she looks cute as a button. She captioned this picture as "Story of Kakkars".By looking at this Neha Kakkar's Instagram picture one thing is for sure and that is Neha loved music ever since she was a child.

We can see Neha's mother alongside her and brother Tony Kakkar, who is also an established singer and music composer today. In this Neha Kakkar's Instagram picture, her mother, Niti Kakkar, can be seen accompanying her kids as Neha and Tony are sitting on the stage. It is not a lesser-known fact that Neha Kakkar first rose to fame by participating in a reality show Indian Idol. But that doesn't mean that she started her singing career from there itself.

From this Neha Kakkar's Instagram picture it is evident that the Dilbar singer also had her share of struggles until she made it big. On various occasions, Neha Kakkar has talked about the difficult childhood she has been through. Coming from a humble background, the Kakkar family used to perform at local events like Jagrata etc. Neha who was fairly young also supported her family by participating and singing for such events. The Dheeme Dheeme singer has come a long way and it's only based on her singing mettle she has achieved so much success today.

Neha Kakkar is not an overnight star but it was her dedication and passion for singing which has made her the top female singer in the country currently. As soon as Neha posted this picture on social media her fans went into a frenzy and flooded her with lovable comments. Neha also hinted towards the release of Story of Kakkar Chapter 2, with this post which will release on June 5, 2020, anytime from now. Just a day before the Coca Cola singer celebrates her birthday. Well, it will be interesting to see what Story Of Kakkars has in store for Neha Kakkar's fans.

