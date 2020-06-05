Neha Kakkar Top 5 Tracks To Add To Your Gym Playlist For An Energetic Workout

Neha Kakkar has won a million hearts over the years and her energetic songs are a complete mood lifter. The coolest thing about Neha Kakkar's songs is that they instantly pump up your mood and make you feel alive. So if your wondering which Neha Kakkar songs you can add to your gym playlist for that adrenaline rush essential for a great workout, you're in for a treat. We have curated a special list of Neha Kakkar's songs for your gym sessions, have a look.

Neha Kakkar's Songs To Pump Your Gym Routine

1. O Saki Saki

If you are a Nora Fatehi fan, there's no way you are going to miss out on this peppy dance track of the absolute stunner -- Saki Saki from John Abraham's Batla House. It is an ideal track to kick start your gym session as the high-octane beats of Saki Saki won't let you keep still. This Neha Kakkar song became one of the biggest smashing hits of 2019 and is still enjoy a great many listeners. Saki Saki was penned by Tanishk Bagchi and is a must-add in your gym playlist.

2. Ladki Aankh Marey

To continue the pace of your workout session you need a few more tracks in a similar genre. This Neha Kakkar track titled Ladki Aankh Maare, from Rohit Shetty's Simmba, completely fits the bill. With foot-tapping desi beats and catchy lyrics, Ladki Aankh Maare is a must-have in gym playlist. This remixed track by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar will pump up your mood like anything.

3. Coca Cola

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi was declared the best album of the year 2019. Hence, it will be unjust if we do not add Neha Kakkar's most popular track from the film Coca Cola to your gym playlist. Out of all Neha Kakkar's songs this track also has a feel-good factor attached to it which will make you achieve your target for the day at the gym.

4. Dheeme Dheeme

Dheeme Dheeme is unarguably one of the most celebrated Neha Kakkar's songs. What added to its popularity is the way Kartik Aaryan danced in the music video of Dheeme Dheeme. The hook step of the song will make you work out more than usual and keep you going. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar sang this super fast-paced track, and we are sure the lyrics will be your tips by now.

5. Morni Banke

A Bollywood track with the full-on Punjabi Tadka by Neha K, Guru Randhawa, Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho is that one track which will help you sail through those last sets of your weight training that everyone hates doing. The uber-cool beats of this Tanishk Bagchi song totally deserve a place in your gym playlist.

